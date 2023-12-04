Fakhrul seeks HC bail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has sought bail from the High Court in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the BNP-police clash on October 28.

He filed a bail petition with the HC yesterday through his lawyers. On November 22, a Dhaka court denied him bail in the case.

His lawyer Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star that Fakhrul was not involved in the vandalism of the CJ residence. He is an elderly person and moreover, BNP leader Shahjahan Omar, a co-accused in the case, has already been granted bail.

Kamal said the HC may hold a hearing within a few days. Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29.