Fakhrul returns home form Singapore, hails interim govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home last night from Singapore after receiving medical treatment there for six days.

The BNP secretary general, along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a Singapore Airlines flight around 10:40pm, said a BNP chairperson's media wing member, Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Mirza Fakhrul appreciated the interim government's efforts to resolve persisting problems.

"The interim government formed after the student revolution is doing well. They are trying to solve the problems in the fastest time. They have already resolved many problems," he said.

The BNP leader urged the people from all walks of life to cooperate with the government in ensuring law and order and keeping the wheel of the economy moving.

"The country's people need to support the government and provide cooperation to it. The garment sector and the economy, in particular, should be kept functional. Everyone has to work together to maintain law and order... After the revolution, there are some problems that have to be overcome," he said.

The BNP leader said the BNP supports the establishment of a caretaker government and a bicameral parliament.

Fakhrul said their party is also in favour of reforms in the Election Commission and other institutions.

Regarding allegations of extortion against BNP leaders, Fakhrul mentioned that there is more propaganda than actual incidents.

On 1 September, the BNP leader went to Singapore for a follow-up health check-up and treatment.

This was Fakhrul's second trip to Singapore this year for medical purposes.

He previously travelled to the country on March 4, spending 19 days there for treatment.

After being released from prison on 15 February this year, Fakhrul first received medical care at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital. Due to his delicate health condition, he subsequently travelled to Singapore for further treatment.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's health issues date back to 2015 when an internal carotid artery problem was detected during his imprisonment in a political case. He travelled to Singapore to receive treatment after his release from jail. Since then, he has travelled to Singapore each year for follow-up treatment.