Fakhrul returns home from Australia

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home from Australia last night after a 15-day personal visit.

The BNP leader, along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum, reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a Singapore Airlines flight around 10:25pm, Sayrul Kabir Khan, an official of BNP media cell, told The Daily Star.

The BNP leader went to Australia on October 10 to visit his elder daughter. His wife went to Australia earlier, but the couple returned home together.

In response to the query of the current situation of the country, Fakhrul told journalists, "Everything is good and will be better."

He did not answer anymore questions in the airport.