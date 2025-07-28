Fakhrul questions 'delay' in Hasina's trial

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today questioned why the trial of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has not fully commenced even after a year, expressing concern over the lack of progress in the proceedings.

"We have not seen much progress in Hasina's trial so far. One year has passed, why hasn't the trial properly started? Those who committed murder in broad daylight under her orders; shoot-on-sight, use lethal weapons, why have these matters not come up yet?" he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while inaugurating a graffiti campaign by Jubo Dal at Shahbagh this morning, marking the anniversary of the July–August mass uprising.

Addressing the interim government's narrative that political parties are not cooperating on reform efforts, Fakhrul said such claims are "not true."

"The government keeps talking about reforms and tries to shift blame onto political parties. But we are cooperating. We have always been open to working together for the greater good," he said.

Referring to the arrest of five youths on extortion charges, Fakhrul said, "This morning, I read in the newspaper that five coordinators were arrested from a former MP's residence for forcibly collecting Tk 50 lakh. If this is happening less than a year in, what does it say about our future?"

Recalling the arrest of BNP-affiliated leaders last July, Fakhrul alleged that they were severely tortured at the Detective Branch (DB) office.

"They had their toenails pulled out, their teeth broken. Yet none of them surrendered or signed any undertaking. Sadly, while the DB office is shown in the media, the pictures of our tortured leaders are never published," he said, urging journalists to report such events and recognise those who endured such abuse.

Fakhrul criticised the media for not covering the conditions in which BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was imprisoned.

"We don't see any reports or programmes about how Khaleda Zia, a woman who gave everything for democracy, was kept in prison. I urge the media, speak the truth, acknowledge her sacrifice," he said.

Ending his remarks, Fakhrul appealed to journalists to continue standing by the people of Bangladesh.

"You have taken risks and some of you have even been martyred. I urge you -- think positively, speak for the people, and tell the truth," he said.