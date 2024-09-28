Fakhrul hints at AL conspiracy behind chaos in industrial sector

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that a vested quarter is trying to create an anarchic situation in the industrial sector.

Highlighting the need for a task force to safeguard industries and factories, BNP secretary general emphasised that in 2023, 85 percent of exports originated from the garment sector. With over five million workers employed in this sector, he underscored the importance of revitalizing it.

Fakhrul said these things while addressing a rally organised by Gazipur District and Mahanagar Sramik Dal at Konabari Degree College ground this afternoon, as the chief guest.

He further stated that Hasina is responsible for the deaths of workers and students, claiming that the police have created a climate of fear in the country through the use of excessive force.

He accused Hasina of dismantling state systems to maintain her grip on power, particularly by misusing the police to suppress dissent, including through shootings, false arrests, and torture, which has plunged the nation into a state of terror.

The people of the country emerged from a stifling atmosphere after Hasina's departure in the wake of the student and worker movements.

Despite her absence, her influence still looms large. Many cannot forget her, as they have built an empire through theft, corruption, and smuggling wealth abroad. Various conspiracies continue to unfold across the country, particularly within the industrial sector.

Fakhrul claimed that there are factions hoping for Hasina's return to facilitate further looting.

He called on all political parties to unite in order to protect the country, stating, "We must safeguard our freedom by staying vigilant."

At this time, he urged BNP leaders and activists to work a guard to prevent any dissatisfaction in the factories.

Additionally, he called for a resolution to the crisis through dialogue among the government, factory owners, and workers.

Fakhrul said Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus is respected by people all over the world. He formed the government with some prominent individuals in the country.

"We have asked them to clear the mess of Awami League and hold elections within a reasonable time. We want to vote, elect the government and parliament through voting," added the BNP leader.

"We urged them to expedite the reforms, engage in dialogue with all parties, and ensure fair elections. We hope they will implement the reforms swiftly and organize the elections without delay," he said.

Fakhrul said, "We have told the Indian government not to grant refuge to a murderer accused of genocide and numerous other killings, an individual who has undermined the country's democracy. But India did not reply. We have also asked the current interim government to write a letter to India sending Hasina, the destroyer of the country, back home to face justice."