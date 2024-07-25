Fakhrul demands impartial, global probe into killings during quota protests

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today demanded an international probe into the casualties of the anti-discrimination student movement, saying the judicial investigation formed by the government is an attempt to cover up the bloodshed.

In a statement, he also demanded proper compensation for the families of those who were killed, including members of the police and Ansar, during the movement.

The statement was issued condemning the arrest of some more opposition leaders, including Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Chairman and former MP Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho.

Fakhrul alleged that innocent BNP leaders and workers have been arrested, and their houses raided by law enforcers as part of the government's "evil efforts" to cover up state-sponsored terrorism and shift the blame for violence onto BNP.

He also accused the law enforcers of arresting family members of BNP leaders in their absence, mistreating them, and vandalising their furniture and valuables.

"Some members of the law enforcement agencies are falsely blaming BNP and opposition party leaders en masse for playing a role in the movement. If so, why were they not arrested on the spot? That is the question of the people. It proves that neither BNP nor opposition parties are involved in the movement," the BNP leader said.

He said several hundred innocent students were killed by the law enforcers and the ruling party "cadres".

Fakhrul said a judicial inquiry committee was formed at the behest of the government solely to investigate the killings of six people. "It's tantamount to concealing the entire killings. So, the people demanded an international investigation into all the incidents and murders.

Otherwise, he said the country's people think the government should immediately resign taking full responsibility for its failures.

The BNP secretary general expressed sorrow over the killings of members of the policemen and Ansar in the student movement and conveyed deep sympathy to their family members.

He said the home ministry has provided the family members of the slain police and Ansar personnel with Tk 2 lakh in cash and Tk 8 lakh in savings vouchers. But several hundred innocent and tender students were shot dead like birds in a massacre witnessed by the country's people.

Fakhrul demanded bringing those involved in the killing of students to justice.

He also urged the government to release the arrested leaders and workers of BNP and other opposition parties unconditionally after immediately withdrawing the politically motivated cases filed against them.