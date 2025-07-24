Fakhrul demands exemplary punishment for ex-CJ Khairul

He also thanks the interim govt for arresting the former chief justice

Demanding exemplary punishment for former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said he should be punished in such a way that no one can harm the state in the future.

He thanked the interim government for arresting the former chief justice, albeit belatedly, and expressed hope that the trial would be conducted properly.

"Even though it is delayed, I sincerely thank the government for finally taking action against him (Khairul Haque) after all this time," he told the reporters outside the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office today.

"We hope that a proper investigation will be carried out on all matters concerning him, and that his trial will be conducted properly," he added.

Detective Branch (DB) officials detained Khairul from a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi this morning.

Describing him as a major enemy of the country, Fakhrul said, "We thank Allah that one of Bangladesh's major enemies who caused serious damage to the nation while holding a high position is finally held (by law enforcers)."

"He is a great enemy of Bangladesh, who caused significant harm staying in a top position. With the responsibility of shaping the nation's destiny, he resorted to betraying the people and the state," he said.

Fakhrul said the short verdict he delivered on the caretaker government and the subsequent full verdict were in stark contrast to each other.

"Even that short verdict, we believe, went against the interests of the state," he said.

Fakhrul said Khairul was undoubtedly one hundred percent responsible for creating the political crisis.

"We hope that these matters will be properly investigated and that the trial will be properly conducted according to legal provisions. But there should be an exemplary punishment so that in the future, no one can misuse that position to harm the state," he said.

"Following his verdict, which abolished the caretaker system, Bangladesh faced political crises that ultimately harmed the nation," Fakhrul added.