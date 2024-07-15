Politics
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 15, 2024 09:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:37 PM

Fakhrul condemns ‘brutal attack’ on quota protesters

Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 15, 2024 09:07 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:37 PM
Fakhrul condemns attack on quota protesters

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today strongly condemned and protested the brutal attack on the agitating students by Chhatra League men on the Dhaka University campus.

In a statement, Fakhrul said the Awami League government has taken the approach of suppressing the ongoing movement of general students in the same way they run "steamroller" on the movement of pro-democracy political parties.

"Today, police and Chhatra League jointly attacked and injured so many students in different educational institutions of the country, including Dhaka University," he said.

"We condemn the cowardly and heinous attack… The attackers must be punished," he said.

