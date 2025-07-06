Fakhrul calls for unity among parties to restore democracy

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged political parties to unite on the goal of restoring democracy and ensuring people's right to vote.

"All political parties need to come together, at least on one issue — that we will return to democracy, empower the people, and restore people's power. They will express their will through their vote," he said at a seminar in a Dhaka Hotel today.

The event, titled "National unity is imperative for the interest of national security", was organised by the Foundation for Strategic and Development Studies.

Fakhrul said the parties' primary responsibility was to empower the people.

"We all do politics for the people," he added.

Responding to remarks by other speakers that the national unity formed after the July movement last year has broken, Fakhrul said it was more of a "difference of opinion" between parties than a breakdown in unity.

He said the people of Bangladesh are united when it comes to protecting the country's national security.

"From the time of Titumir to 2024 – during times of national crisis, including 1952, 1969, and 1971 – the people have always stood united to protect Bangladesh," he said, adding that if the sovereignty of the people is ensured, national security will also be guaranteed.

Reflecting on the past, the BNP leader said, "During the previous government's tenure, we couldn't practice democracy. We faced obstacles at every step... But I'm seeing something very positive – people are engaging in debates and discussions, and through this process, they will reach a point from which we can find a proper path to truly build democratic institutions."

"We have to strengthen our democratic institutions. If that happens, national security will also be ensured," he added.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, a member of the National Consensus Commission, said national security was not just about military strength but also required political stability, democratic development, and economic prosperity.

He said there is no alternative to establishing voting rights to achieve political stability, but alongside elections, additional steps are needed for democratic progress.

One of these is the establishment of a permanent and sustainable democratic system, he added.

"Sheikh Hasina did not come to power riding on a tank. She did not abolish the constitution either. It is the existing procedures, processes, legal framework, and institutions that have turned her into an autocrat," he said.

"Amending the constitution has made it even more dreadful. She has dismantled our electoral system. Some reforms are needed in these areas," Badiul said, adding that reforming the process for appointing election commissioners was key to ensuring meaningful change.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said national consensus was needed on four fundamental issues — independence and sovereignty, sustainable democracy, fair elections, and a corruption-free Bangladesh.

He said an elected democratic government could solve many of the country's problems.

While noting that parties may differ on the timing of the next election, he said Jamaat does not oppose the current proposal for holding it in February 2026.

"But we do not want a substandard election. We want a fair election. Political parties should engage in internal dialogue to determine how a fair election can be held," he said.

Fazle Elahi Akbar, chairman of the Foundation for Strategic and Development Studies, presided over the seminar, which was attended by leaders from different political parties, citizen organisations, university teachers, and journalists.