Fakhrul calls for unity amid ‘attempts to divide the nation’

There are many attempts to create division in Bangladesh, he says

Alleging that Sheikh Hasina frequently threatens to attack Bangladesh, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said everyone must remain more united.

"Today, we need to stay more united. There are many attempts to create division in Bangladesh. She (Hasina) has taken shelter in our neighbouring country, India, along with her people. From there, she keeps issuing threats from time to time that they will attack Bangladesh," he said.

Fakhrul was addressing the "Student Rally to Mark the Anniversary of the Historic July–August Mass Uprising" in Dhaka's Shahbagh this afternoon.

"They are not just stopping there; they are also trying to create trouble in different ways. From today's rally, we must take an oath that we will never again let the fascist Hasina be involved in politics in this country. We must take an oath that we will not bow down to anyone. We will build our Bangladesh to be self-reliant."

"Our fight now is to establish Bangladesh as a democratic country. For this goal, we have to move forward," he added.

The BNP leader also said that Tarique Rahman had a meeting with the Chief Adviser in London and announced that the election would be held in February. "The whole country is waiting. The election will be in February. Everyone in the country is waiting for Tarique Rahman to return. He will come and lead us."