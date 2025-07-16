Fakhrul calls for immediate arrests over attack on NCP’s Gopalganj March

Expresses deep concern

Expressing deep concern over the attack by "terrorists of the fallen Awami fascist government" during the NCP's March to Gopalganj programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called for the immediate arrest and strict punishment of those responsible.

He wished the injured police personnel a speedy recovery.

Following the fall of the Awami government through the mass uprising, miscreants have resumed harmful activities, attempting to create chaos and capitalise on the situation, Fakhrul said in a statement today.

"Today's barbaric attack on the NCP's pre-announced programme in Gopalganj, the explosion of cocktails, arson attacks on the vehicles of the UNO and law enforcement agencies, and the brutal injuring of police personnel are manifestations of that very subversive activity," he added.

Fakhrul issued this statement following an attack today after an NCP rally in Gopalganj's Poura Park area. The attack was allegedly carried out by members of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)

Fakhrul said there is no alternative but to suppress these miscreants with a firm hand.

"To protect democracy and people's right to vote, and to prevent the rise of fascism once again in the country, people from all walks of life, regardless of party or ideology, must remain united to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens. Otherwise, the country will once again face threats to its independence and sovereignty," he added.

Due to the law and order situation in the country having severe deterioration, AL allies are now trying to create a state of anarchy in the country.

They are making a final attempt to put the interim government in trouble and take advantage of the situation, he said in a statement.