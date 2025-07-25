Fakhrul calls for exemplary punishment of ex-CJ Khairul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded exemplary punishment for former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque, holding him directly responsible for the gravest political and constitutional crises in Bangladesh's history.

Thanking the government for detaining him, even if belatedly, Fakhrul said Khairul caused great harm to the country by misusing his position.

"He should be given exemplary punishment so that no one can dare to harm the country being in such a position in the future," Fakhrul told reporters outside the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office yesterday.

"He was in a position to determine the fate of Bangladesh, and from that position, former Chief Justice Khairul Haque cheated the people, he cheated the state," he added.

Fakhrul said his party hopes a proper investigation will be carried out on all matters and that Khairul Haque's trial will be conducted fairly.

Detective Branch officials detained Khairul Haque from a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area yesterday morning. Khairul served as the 19th chief justice of Bangladesh.

Responding to a question, Fakhrul said, "His short verdict and the full version were so drastically different -- like sky and earth. This was not a judicial decision; it was a political manoeuvre."

The BNP leader said the judiciary is supposed to be the institution people trust the most. "But he destroyed that trust because of his political mindset, which caused major damage to the country," he said.

Fakhrul also commented on reports about plans to demolish the Shishu Academy building opposite Curzon Hall, next to the High Court.

"We oppose this," he said, noting that BNP founder and President Ziaur Rahman took the initiative to construct the Shishu Academy and was the first to establish it.

"I believe relocating this institution from its current location would be a completely wrong decision. Our position on this matter is clear -- we do not want the Shishu Academy building to be moved from that area or replaced with another location," Fakhrul said.