Fakhrul and I were kept in a condemned cell last year: Mirza Abbas

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas today told a Dhaka court that he and his party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were kept in condemned cells after their arrest in a case filed with Paltan Police Station in December last year.

He said this while applying for first-class division in jail custody in a graft case filed against him in 2007, said his lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury.

The former BNP minister told the court that he appeared before the court today on foot but he might need a wheelchair to appear before it on the next scheduled date if he is denied first-class division in jail custody.

Currently, he is being kept on the ground floor, the BNP leader told the court.

Meanwhile, another Dhaka court directed the jail authorities to provide Mirza Abbas with better treatment and first-class division in jail custody if the Jail Code allows.

The order came after a petition was submitted by his lawyer in this regard.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Mirza Abas was produced before the court on completion of a five-day remand in a case filed over attacking police and snatching firearms from the law enforcers in the Shahjahanpur area of the capital on October 28.

Before that, he was produced before the court in connection with the graft case.

Earlier on October 30, the trial court issued an arrest warrant against the former BNP minister after dismissing his time petition in the case.

After hearing, Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 set November 8 for hearing on the petition.

The court, however, withdrew its earlier order for arguments and set the next date for recording his self-defence statement in the case.

With permission from the court, Mirza Abbas alleged that he along with Fakhrul were arrested in December last year in a case filed over the party's clash with police at Nayapaltan.

Following the order, they were sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Karaniganj and kept in condemned cells, Abbas alleged.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of 24 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the graft case.

The court framed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife on June 16, 2008.

On August 16, 2007, the ACC filed the case with Ramna Police Station against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas for amassing wealth worth over Tk 5.67 crore beyond known sources of income and concealing wealth statement of Tk 23 lakh to the commission.

The ACC on May 14, 2008, pressed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in the case.