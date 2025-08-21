Fakhrul and 64 BNP leaders, activists cleared in explosives case

A Dhaka tribunal has relieved BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and 64 other leaders and activists of his party and its affiliated organisations in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 passed the order today after accepting the final report submitted by police, which recommended dropping charges against the accused.

BNP standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Barkat Ullah Bulu, former home minister Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, former chief whip Md Zainul Abdin Farooque, and Engineer Ishraque Hossain were among those relieved.

The case was filed with Ramna Police Station following clashes on October 28, 2023 when BNP supporters gathered for a pre-announced rally. According to the case statement, vehicles were vandalised, police were obstructed, and crude bombs were detonated, causing panic in the area.

Sub-Inspector Mamun Hasan, the investigation officer, submitted two separate final reports on October 21, 2024 -- one under the Penal Code and the other under the Explosive Substances Act.

The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court accepted the report on December 18 last year and relieved them.