Fair polls won't leave scope for US sanctions: Quader

There is no logical reason for the USA to impose sanctions on Bangladesh as the upcoming election will be free and fair, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly vowed that the election will be free, fair and neutral. So, we don't see any logical reason for imposing sanctions [by the USA]," said Quader.

"Rather, sanctions should be imposed on those who have chosen the path of terrorism to foil the election, arson, carry out covert attacks," added Quader.

He was speaking at a press briefing at Awami League president's Dhanmondi office this noon.

Quader, road transport and bridges minister, also said the AL is not worried about any pressure from home and abroad on human rights.

"Those who talk about human rights do not talk about the August 15 and 21 killings and the repression during the BNP-led alliance government," said Quader.

He also said the BNP has resorted to arson after failing to garner support for its anti-election movement.

BNP is now plotting to carry out sabotage centring the Human Rights Day, he warned, urging all the pro-election parties to resist such efforts.

AL Presidium Members Quamrul Islam and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, were present.