Face people’s verdict through politics, not tactics

Tarique urges parties

Stating that some political parties are resorting to unfair tactics to block his party's victory in the next election, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday urged all to confront politics with politics instead of preventing people from giving their verdict.

He made the remarks while speaking virtually at a programme arranged by the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha-Christian Kalyan Front at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna.

At the programme, he sought the support and active cooperation of the Hindu community for his party in the upcoming national election. "It is a big opportunity to build a safe Bangladesh for the future generation," he said.

"There are still some parties and quarters who fear that if the election is held, people will vote for BNP to form the government. Out of this fear, they are resorting to evil tactics and setting conditions to obstruct BNP's victory," he added.

"I would like to draw their attention by saying -- confront politics with politics. Put your trust and confidence in people's strength. If BNP's victory truly comes from the people, then do not block the people's right to give their mandate just to resist BNP's triumph," he said.

Tarique said his party believes the Proportional Representation system of election is still not suitable for Bangladesh, considering its socio-economic, geographic, and political realities.

"People have the right to know who they are voting for and which individual is being elected as their representative in Parliament. But under the PR system, voters have no clear way of knowing exactly which person is being elected," he said.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post yesterday, Tarique said, "Bangladesh belongs to no single person, no group, and no party. It belongs to all of us. Every citizen, regardless of party or faith, race or ethnicity, whether believer or non-believer, shares one proud identity -- being Bangladeshi. The BNP's politics is rooted in this simple truth that every citizen must enjoy equal rights in every sphere of life."

"The national election before us is more than a political contest. It is a historic opportunity to build a safer, more tolerant Bangladesh for today and for generations to come," the BNP leader also said.