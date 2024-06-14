Extortion charge: Lalmonirhat BCL president relieved of his post

Lalmonirhat District Chhatra League President Rashed Zaman Bilas has been relieved of his party post on charges of extorting money from a cattle trader on June 9.

The announcement was made in a notice, signed by Chhatra League Central Committee President Saddam Hossain and its General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

According to the notice, Bilas has been relieved of his post for breaching party discipline, tarnishing its image and involving in anti-organisational and criminal activities.

Saddam told this correspondent that the action was taken against Bilas in the party's emergency meeting on Thursday.

Inan said, "We were deeply embarrassed by the activities of Bilas."

Recently, a cattle trader, Ayub Ali, filed a case with Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station against Bilas for allegedly collecting Tk 2,40,000 from him as an illegal toll in Lalmonirhat town on June 9.

Today, the trader and his villagers formed a human chain at Bhadai area of Aditmari upazila demanding the arrest of Bilas and his supporters.