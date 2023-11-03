Expose real character of BNP to world

PM tells journalists

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged the country's journalists to expose the real face of the BNP before the international community.

"You, journalists, should expose internationally the real character of those who attacked you while performing duty," she said referring to the attacks on media persons who were covering BNP's October 28 rally.

The premier was addressing the Delegates Conference-2023 of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists at Jatiya Press Club.

"Those who believe in terrorism and militancy have no right [to exist] here. They don't want the welfare of the people of this country."

The PM said the attackers of journalists and police must pay as some 30 journalists were injured in the attacks carried out by BNP men on October 28.

She said the BNP men carried out attacks even in disguise on that day, believing that they could remain unidentified and escape punishment. But they've finally been caught, she said.

"Those who kill and attack journalists and police must face punishment," she said.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud spoke as the special guest at the event chaired by BFUJ President Omar Faruque.

BFUJ Secretary General Dip Azad conducted the event, while President of Dhaka Union of Journalists Sohel Haider Chowdhury and leaders of different units of BFUJ spoke on the occasion.

At the event, former BFUJ leaders were honoured with crests.