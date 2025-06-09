Expatriates, young voters must be allowed to vote: Jamaat chief

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has called for the voting rights of expatriates and young voters to be ensured in the upcoming general election.

Speaking as the chief guest at an Eid reunion organised by Barlekha upazila Jamaat at Barlekha Bazar today, Shafiqur said, "Expatriates are remittance fighters. Not allowing them to vote is a denial of their basic right as citizens. They must be guaranteed a transparent and convenient way to cast their votes, whether from home or abroad."

He said the youth had played a pivotal role in reshaping Bangladesh's political landscape and that their role must be acknowledged by ensuring their inclusion in the election process.

"Young people who will turn 18 before the election schedule must be included in the voter list. They have earned their rights through protest and resistance," he said.

Criticising the former ruling party, Shafiqur said, "Those who oppressed the nation for 15 and a half years are still trying to destabilise the country. They have taken lives—of children and of the elderly—but have shown no remorse. They must repent."

He praised the youth for what he described as their success in toppling an "authoritarian" regime, saying, "For 15 and a half years, we tried through protest and agitation. The youth have succeeded. We do not want to see a chaotic Bangladesh; we want to see a humane Bangladesh."

Shafiqur warned against any attempts by former ruling forces to return to power through the upcoming polls.

"If any dark force tries to re-enter the scene through this election, they will face the same resistance as they did in July. The youth will lead this fight."

He also urged the interim government to honour its commitment to hold elections in April.

"We want to believe in the chief adviser's words. He said the polls would be held in mid-April. If they are delayed, it must not go beyond April. Elections must be free and fair, and the people must have the right to vote."

On education, Shafiqur said the existing system had failed to produce morally sound and self-reliant citizens.

"This system leaves graduates jobless, walking around with files. If Jamaat comes to power, we will carry out a major overhaul of the education system. People will choose their profession on their own, and there will be no unemployment after graduation."