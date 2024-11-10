Ex-railway minister Nurul Islam sued in Panchagarh

Former Railway Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujan and 168 others have been sued in a murder and enforced disappearance case filed today in Panchagarh.

Of the accused, 19 were named, while the remaining are unnamed individuals, according to Officer-in-Charge of Panchagarh Police Station, SM Masud Parvez.

The case was filed by the father of missing rickshaw puller Al Amin, 21, from Darjeepara in Panchagarh municipality. Al Amin, who participated in the anti-discrimination student movement in Panchagarh, has been missing since August 5.

Among those named in the case are former Panchagarh-1 lawmaker Mojaharul Haque Prodhan, District Unit General Secretary Anwar Sadat Samrat, District BCL President Abu Mohammad Noman Hasan, and General Secretary Sadman Sakib Patwary.

According to the case details, Al Amin left home on the morning of August 5 to join the ongoing protest. On his way home with friends Rifat and Sujan, they were allegedly intercepted by a group affiliated with the Awami League in front of Sadman Sakib's residence. The attackers reportedly assaulted the group with sharp weapons and dragged Al Amin into Sadman's house. While Rifat and Sujan were later rescued, Al Amin remained missing.

The family filed a General Diary (GD) with the police on August 14, said OC Parvez.