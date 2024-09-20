Ex-planning minister MA Mannan held

Police arrested former planning minister MA Mannan at his home in Sunamganj's Shatiganj upazila yesterday evening.

AFM Anwar Hossain, superintendent of Sunamganj police, said, "He [MA Mannan] is accused in a case filed with a court. After being informed that he was at his village home, police arrested him.

"We will produce him before a Sunamganj court in the morning as per the legal procedure," the SP said while talking to journalists.

On September 2, a case was filed accusing Mannan and 98 others with Sunamganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court over a clash between protesters and police and Awami League activists on August 4, reports our Sylhet correspondent.