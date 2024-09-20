Ex-planning minister MA Mannan held

Politics
Police arrested former planning minister MA Mannan at his home in Sunamganj's Shatiganj upazila yesterday evening.

AFM Anwar Hossain, superintendent of Sunamganj police, said, "He [MA Mannan] is accused in a case filed with a court. After being informed that he was at his village home, police arrested him.

"We will produce him before a Sunamganj court in the morning as per the legal procedure," the SP said while talking to journalists.

On September 2, a case was filed accusing Mannan and 98 others with Sunamganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court over a clash between protesters and police and Awami League activists on August 4, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

