Politics
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 10:28 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 10:41 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Ex-MP Sultan Mohammad Monsur detained from Dhaka airport

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 10:28 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 10:41 AM
Photo: Collected

Detectives detained former lawmaker Sultan Mohammad Monsur Ahmed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for interrogation this morning as he was returning home from abroad.

A team of detectives picked him up as there are some allegations against him, said Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"We will talk to him and verify those (the allegations). We will take next course of action after interrogation," he added.

Sultan Mohammad Monsur Ahmed was a former vice president of Ducsu.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
Sultan Mohammad Monsur detained
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এস আলম গ্রুপ
|ব্যাংক

গ্লোবাল ইসলামী ব্যাংকের ঋণের ৮৬ শতাংশই নিয়েছে এস আলম

গত জুন পর্যন্ত গ্লোবাল ইসলামীর মোট ঋণের পরিমাণ দাঁড়িয়েছে ১৩ হাজার ৮৮০ কোটি টাকা

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

পানি কমতে শুরু করেছে তিস্তায়, ভাঙনের আশঙ্কা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে