Ex-MP Sultan Mohammad Monsur detained from Dhaka airport

Detectives detained former lawmaker Sultan Mohammad Monsur Ahmed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for interrogation this morning as he was returning home from abroad.

A team of detectives picked him up as there are some allegations against him, said Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"We will talk to him and verify those (the allegations). We will take next course of action after interrogation," he added.

Sultan Mohammad Monsur Ahmed was a former vice president of Ducsu.