Politics
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 01:11 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 01:15 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Ex-JCD president Khokon arrested in Dhaka

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 01:11 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 01:15 AM
Fazlur Rahman Khokon. Photo: Collected

Police arrested Fazlur Rahman Khokon, former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, from Dhaka's Hatirjheel area yesterday.

Khokon was arrested by a team of Hatirjheel Police Station from the Wareless Nayatala area around 8:30pm, Awlad Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He is accused in several cases, added the police official.

However, BNP, on its verified Facebook page, alleged that local Chhatra League activists physically tortured Khokon after dragging him out of a vehicle in Hatirjheel. Later they handed him over to police, it added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
glenn maxwell
|ক্রিকেট

রতুরাজকে ম্লান করে বিধ্বংসী সেঞ্চুরিতে অস্ট্রেলিয়াকে জেতালেন ম্যাক্সওয়েল

মঙ্গলবার গৌহাটিতে শেষ বলের উত্তেজনায় ভারতকে ৫ উইকেটে হারিয়েছে অস্ট্রেলিয়া

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে পণ্যবাহী ট্রাকে আগুন, চালকের সহকারী দগ্ধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification