Ex-JCD president Khokon arrested in Dhaka

Police arrested Fazlur Rahman Khokon, former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, from Dhaka's Hatirjheel area yesterday.

Khokon was arrested by a team of Hatirjheel Police Station from the Wareless Nayatala area around 8:30pm, Awlad Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, told The Daily Star.

He is accused in several cases, added the police official.

However, BNP, on its verified Facebook page, alleged that local Chhatra League activists physically tortured Khokon after dragging him out of a vehicle in Hatirjheel. Later they handed him over to police, it added.