Ex-chief whip Hasanat Abdullah's son placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Sermiabad Moinuddin Ahmed, son of former chief whip Abul Hasanat Abdullah, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia in the capital's Paltan area on October 28, 2023.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ragib Noor passed the order after Investigation Officer Tonmoy Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced him before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

Earlier, he was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard, even though his name was not included in the first information report (FIR).

In the remand prayer, the IO said as per information derived from other arrestees, Moin was directly involved with the killing. So, he needs to be remanded to identify other fugitives and their whereabouts.

The defence submitted an application seeking bail and cancellation of the remand prayer saying that their client's name was not in the FIR of the case. So, his bail should be granted after cancelling the remand prayer.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate dismissed the defence pleas and put him on remand for quizzing him about the incident.

A team of detectives arrested Moinuddin from a house in Gulshan area during a raid around 3:30am, Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.

Moinuddin is the paternal cousin of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to the case documents, the BNP called a grand rally in front of Hotel Living around 2:45pm on 28 October 2023. To foil the programme, the Awami League also called its grand rally in the capital. At one stage, AL goons, with the help of police, attacked the BNP's rally in Nayapaltan, killing Shamim on the spot.

On September 14, this year, Abbas Ali, a former member of Jubo Dal's Central Committee, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including most of the top leaders of AL and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed persons over Shamim's killing.