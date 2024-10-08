Ex-AL MP Manik arrested in Bashundhara

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested former Sunamganj-5 lawmaker Mohibur Rahman Manik in Dhaka tonight for allegedly attacking students during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Manik was arrested from Bashundhara Residential Area around 9:00pm, Rab's director (legal and media wing) Lt Col Md Munim Ferdous told The Daily Star.

On August 8, a case was filed against Manik, also known as "boma Manik", with Sunamganj Sadar Police Station for his alleged involvement in attacking students during the mass uprising.

The process of transferring the arrestee to the detective branch (DB) police office in Dhaka is currently underway, said Rab.