‘Everyone wants to get on the boat’

People in droves throng the Awami League party office on Bangabandhu Avenue to collect nomination forms for contesting the next general elections slated for January 7. Many of the aspirants were accompanied by their supporters. Photo: Rashed Shumon

As it seems so far, everyone in the country is seeking Awami League tickets to contest the national polls slated for January 7.

From movie stars to former bureaucrats, from ex-police officials to cricketers, and from university teachers to journalists, people from a wide range of fields bought nomination papers from the AL office in the last three days.

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Mahiya Mahi, President Md Shahabuddin's son Mohammad Arshad Adnan, former vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Anwar Hossain, and journalist Naeem Nizam, among others, have already collected the nomination forms.

Former Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidul Haque and former NBR chairman Ghulam Hussain also collected AL nomination forms.

AL sources said many more film stars, individuals, and businessmen, who don't hold any positions in the ruling party, have expressed their desire to contest the polls with the party's electoral symbol -- "boat".

The list of such people who "have not been involved with active politics" gets longer as former Chairman of Public Service Commission (PSC) Mohammad Sadiq, actors Masum Parvez Rubel and Siddiqur Rahman Sidique collected AL nomination forms yesterday.

Apart from them, there were people with political backgrounds as well among the nomination seekers, including former BCL president Bahadur Bepari, ex BCL central leaders Abbas, and AKM Ziaul Haq.

There is more enthusiasm for purchasing nomination papers since many nomination aspirants think victory is almost certain if they "can get on the boat", said party insiders.

Also, AL may not nominate many incumbent lawmakers, which is why the number of nomination seekers is relatively higher this time.

Sources said AL is also encouraging people to buy forms as it wants to flaunt its popularity.

Besides, since there is a chance that the opposition BNP may not participate in the polls, the participation of a larger number of candidates will give the election a festive colour.

AL also looks to reduce the number of independent or rebel candidates in their party.

Shamsul Kabir, in charge of selling nomination forms for Sylhet division, told this newspaper that Anwar Hossain, who served as JU VC from 2021-2014, collected nomination forms for Netrokona-5 constituency while Mohammad Sadiq, 13th chairman of PSC, bought it for Sunamganj-4.

Anwar Hossain's younger brother, Waresat Hussain Belal, is the incumbent member of parliament for Netrokona-5.

"No matter which celebrities or renowned persons collected nomination forms, if there is a devoted and loyal leader in that certain constituency, the latter will be prioritised while giving nominations," AL praesidium member Abdur Rahman told The Daily Star.

The third day of the nomination sale saw a lesser number of nomination papers being sold than the first two days, as a total of 733 AL nomination forms were sold on the day, while 1,074 individuals collected nomination forms on the first day and 1,212 obtained it on day two.

The party generated over Tk 3.66 crore in revenue from the nomination form sales on day three.