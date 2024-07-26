Every death will be probed

Says Quader, blames BNP-Jamaat for violence

Every death related to the violence centring quota reform protest will undergo judicial investigation and trial, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today.

"We don't want any untimely death. Every killing will be tried. Legal action will be taken against those involved in the violence," Quader told a press conference in Dhaka.

He said all the demands of students have been accepted. He accused the opposition of exploiting the movement to overthrow Sheikh Hasina's government, saying, "Thousands of our leaders, activists, and police officers were attacked. Their intention was to overthrow Sheikh Hasina's government."

He linked the violence to historical betrayals, saying "The murderers of '71, the killers of '75, the assassins of August 21 are the same perpetrators even in 2024. They are the BNP and Jamaat."

He said BNP and Jamaat do not trust the country or its people. "Now that their terrorist character has been exposed, they are seeking foreign intervention to escape responsibility," he added.

The minister continued, "The destructive actions carried out domestically and internationally under the guise of the movement will not be tolerated by the people. The situation in the country will return to normal soon."

Quader said the radical lefts and foreign conspirators are assisting the BNP-Jamaat axis. "Armed cadres of BNP-Jamaat might attempt to launch attacks again," he added.