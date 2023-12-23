'Even BNP leaders not cooperating with its non-cooperation movement'

Says info minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud today said BNP could not dim the enthusiasm and mood surrounding the next general election despite resorting to arson attacks.

"The government is taking stern action against arson terrorism," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, was addressing while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the YNT Centre at Dewanji Pukur Lane in Chattogram city this afternoon.

"BNP has announced a non-cooperation programme out of its delusion. But its leaders and activists are not cooperating with this non-cooperation," he added.

"The foreigners to whom BNP used to repeatedly go for intervention are now saying that the election should be fair and no one should obstruct it. In other words, caretaker government, election-time government, all these issues are no longer there. Now everyone is discussing how to make the election fair," said Hasan.

"The recent UN statements and briefings said no one should obstruct the election, that is, there should be no violence. At the same time, the United States also said that they want to see a fair and peaceful election in the country.

"Our prime minister has warned all not to resort to violence during the election and to hold the election in a free and fair manner," he said.

For the sake of a beautiful and fair election, the government is providing maximum support to the Election Commission, added the AL leader.