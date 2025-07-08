Evaluate us on what we did in July

Nahid urges people

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday urged people to evaluate them for their role in the July movement.

"We are not asking for blind support -- keep your support after proper evaluation. Evaluate who were on the streets, who led the movement against [Sheikh] Hasina and her fascist regime, and evaluate those who are trying to get the position of Hasina's chair," Nahid said while addressing a rally in the Sirajganj station area as the part of the party's countrywide programme "July March to Build the Nation".

"We want to build a nation with the new spirit," Nahid said, demanding an impartial role of the police and administration after the fascist regime was toppled.

"We have seen how the police and administration played a partisan role during the Awami League's tenure. After the removal of Hasina's fascist regime, we don't want a return to such party-loyal administration. We want the police and administration to play an impartial role in building the nation."

The NCP chief said, "We want an inclusive country, which is why we need a new democratic constitution that upholds the spirit of the 1947 partition, the Language Movement, the Liberation War, and the mass uprisings."

Nahid criticised the delay in the declaration of the "July Charter" and demanded justice for the July victims.

"We are yet to fulfil our dream of July movement. We demanded the government declare the 'July Charter,' but it is delaying."

NCP central leaders were present at the rally. After ending their programme in Sirajganj, NCP leaders marched to Pabna at night.

They held a rally at the Natore Station Bazar around noon.