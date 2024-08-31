Enforced disappearance: Fakhrul calls for UN-led investigation

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday urged the interim government to open an investigation under the United Nations into the enforced disappearances that occurred over the last 15 years.

Speaking at a solidarity meeting, he also called upon the government to take steps to provide allowances to the families of the victims of enforced disappearance.

"I have been in politics for a long time… I knew about arrests and killings, but I was not aware of enforced disappearances. Since the Awami League came to power [in 2009], the law enforcement agencies used state power to commit such heinous crimes against humanity," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul lauded the interim government for signing the UN convention against enforced disappearances.

"It is also encouraging that for the first time in Bangladesh, a UN team has arrived to take steps against the misdeeds committed during the [Sheikh Hasina's] autocratic regime."

He urged the government to engage with the UN Human Rights Commission to investigate all the crimes against humanity, killings, and enforced disappearances that occurred over the last 15 years. "If the interim government makes this request, the UN will certainly do it."

The BNP leader thanked the interim government for forming a five-member commission to find out forcibly disappeared people by the law enforcement agencies.

Justifying his call for providing allowances to the families of the victims of enforced disappearance, Fakhrul said many of those families are enduring significant hardship and struggling to support themselves and raise their children.

He said the state must restore the rights of the families of those who have been subjected to enforced disappearances and ensure justice for them.

"We know the identities of those responsible for enforced disappearances. We need to find and hold accountable those who were in positions of authority, and ensure they are punished."

He expressed optimism that the perpetrators of enforced disappearances will be arrested and punished soon.

In observance of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the solidarity meeting was held in front of the BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan.

Family members of the victims of enforced disappearance also spoke at the meeting.