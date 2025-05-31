Election future uncertain, if Dec deadline missed

Says Mirza Abbas; BNP doubles down on polls demand as it marks Zia’s 44th death anniversary

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas yesterday expressed concern that there may never be another election in Bangladesh if the national polls are not held by December.

"Don't try to delay the election with excuses. We know very well that if the election doesn't take place in December, there will never be another election in this country. Bangladesh will be subjugated to foreign masters," he said at a program in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan in the evening, marking the 44th death anniversary of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.

He also claimed that only one person is against holding polls by December -- Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Earlier in the day, after paying tribute at the grave of the BNP founder, Mirza Abbas said that if June is considered for holding polls, there will be no election at all.

"If an election is to be held, it must be held by December. If there's no intention to hold the election, then the responsibility lies with Dr Yunus, not us. The people of Bangladesh will ensure that [polls]," he said, adding that without an election, the country's progress will come to a halt.

He also strongly criticises the chief adviser for his remarks on the election timeline during his ongoing visit to Japan.

He added, "From Japan, Dr Yunus is defaming BNP. He is defaming the country. He has said that only one party wants an election [in December]. But we want to say, there is only one person who does not want an election, and that is Professor Muhammad Yunus."

Mirza Abbas claimed that it was Prof Yunus who mentioned holding polls by December.

"BNP has always wanted elections by December. It was Dr Yunus who first mentioned December, not us. Later, he shifted the timeline to June. If he talks about holding the election by June, it will never happen in Bangladesh," Abbas told the reporters.

Mirza Abbas said Ziaur Rahman carried out many reforms without bringing in any foreign consultants.

"Ziaur Rahman undertook various reforms such as canal re-excavation programs, the garments industry, and women's education. But this government, in the name of reforms, has reached a point where they no longer want to hold an election."

Abbas further criticised the interim government for "importing people from abroad" to carry out reforms.

"These people are not citizens, they don't love the country, and lack commitment to Bangladesh. How can they reform a nation they don't care about?" he asked, urging the government to prioritise the welfare of its own people over foreign interests.

Many BNP leaders and activists, including Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, paid tribute at Ziaur Rahman's grave, braving the rain.

In another event, BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed demanded that a clear roadmap be announced for the next parliamentary elections by December.

"A desire has emerged within the nation for a fair and orderly national parliamentary election, and we have expressed our expectations based on the aspirations of the people," he said at a food distribution event at the High Court Mazar Gate marking the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman.

In Gulshan, Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said there is no alternative to elections for restoring democracy, and the interim government must ensure polls are held on time. He noted the government's promise to restore people's rights remains unfulfilled.

At an event in Banani, Abdul Moyeen Khan questioned why the interim government fears elections. "You know that the people do not like you. Are you afraid you won't remain in power if a fair and neutral election is held? Why don't you openly admit it?"

BNP and its affiliated organisations observed the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman nationwide, with key programmes including wreath-laying at his grave, Quran recitation, special prayers, food distribution, and discussions.

The party also held a doa mahfil at the chairperson's office in Gulshan, virtually attended by acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Daylong events, including food and clothing distribution, took place at 26 locations in the capital.