Election Expenses: I will recoup Tk 1.26cr no matter what

Says Natore MP Azad

Natore-1 lawmaker Md Abul Kalam Azad has said he will recoup the Tk 1.26 crore he spent on the January 7 national polls even by wrongdoing.

"I have spent Tk 1.26 crore on the election. I'll recoup the amount by any means. I will commit this much wrong. I won't commit any more wrong," he said.

Azad, who won the election as an independent, was speaking at a programme, organised by Lalpur upazila administration, marking the Independence Day on Tuesday.

A video clip of his speech went viral on social media yesterday.

Azad, vice-president of Natore district Awami League, also said, "I have deposited Tk 25 lakh in the bank and bought a tax-free car for Tk 27 lakh. If I wanted, I could buy a car spending Tk 1 crore. But since I don't have enough money, I bought one with Tk 27 lakh. Now I'm going to buy it with that money. I'll recoup that money. I won't do anything else. I will recoup only that Tk 1.26 crore."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharmin Akter, among others, was present.

Sharmin said, "I don't know how the lawmaker made such comments in front of us all. I felt embarrassed."

Asked about his speech, Azad told The Daily Star on Wednesday night, "I said it jokingly. It is nothing serious."