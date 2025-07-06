Election delay anti-democratic, it goes against July-August spirit: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said those who want to delay the election are certainly not pro-democratic or supporters of the July-August revolution.

"People want election immediately. We have said this many times before, and we are saying it again," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul also said his party believes the country will move towards holding the election based on the discussions held between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and their acting chairperson Tarique Rahman in London.

"Let us not fail in our responsibility to build a discrimination-free, humane, and prosperous Bangladesh, inspired by the spirit of our Liberation War, the student-led mass uprising of 1990, and the student-worker-people's movement of July–August 2024," the BNP leader said.

BNP Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed also spoke at the press conference.