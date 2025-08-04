Election Commission a ‘spineless’ institution

Says NCP’s Nasiruddin Patwari

National Citizen Party Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari yesterday said the Election Commission is a "spineless" institution.

Speaking to reporters at the EC headquarters in the afternoon, Patwari said his party is giving the commission a chance to make corrections.

Around noon, a four-member NCP delegation met Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, after which Patwari told reporters, "In the situation we are headed towards, if anyone, apart from [those of] a particular party, tries to get votes in a democratic process, they [those of that party] will create obstacles.... And the Election Commission is conspiring to enable that.

"For the past 15 years, no one was able to give votes. Now, if someone goes to take votes in a democratic way, they are being obstructed," he added.

"Secondly, the more we observe the Election Commission, the more we understand it is a spineless body…. Thirdly, such a commission is supposed to guide Bangladesh towards democracy. But we see that most of its components are either in military uniforms or clad in party colours.

"The Election Commission is a vital constitutional institution. We have taken part in its registration process, submitted the necessary documents, and will continue to fulfil our responsibilities. However, we're also revealing to the public where the problems lie, and through our actions, people will gradually see that the EC lacks backbone."

When asked why he was making such remarks, Patwari said, "If they don't let me vote, why should I participate? But the process is yet to reach a conclusion. We are engaging with them regularly, pointing out flaws and giving them the chance to rectify them.

"If the commission wants to wear military and party uniforms, sell its backbone, and deny people their voting rights, we may eventually be forced to take a final decision. But for now, we're still giving them a chance. May they have a change of heart, return to the democratic process, and work towards restoring the people's right to vote."

Patwari was joined at the EC by NCP Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Joint Convener Khaled Saifullah, and Joint Member Secretary Zahirul Islam Muda.

The visit took place on the final day for 144 new political parties, including the NCP, to complete registration with the EC. Parties were required to submit all documents by yesterday.

The EC had received applications from all 144 parties by June 22. None met the registration criteria during the initial screening. The commission later granted a 15-day extension in two phases to allow them time to comply.

Md Shariful Alam, director (public relations) of the EC Secretariat, 80 parties have submitted their required information with EC for registration.