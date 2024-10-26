Elected govt now a demand of the time

Say BNP leaders Nazrul, Amir Khasru

Senior BNP leaders Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today demanded prompt completion of the necessary reforms in order to pave way for establishing an elected parliament and government to restore the country's democratic process and fulfill peoples' aspirations.

The leaders made their remarks while addressing separate events.

Addressing a rally, organised by Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani Anusari Parishad in front of Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, Nazrul Islam, also a BNP standing committee member, said while one aspiration has been fulfilled with the fall of fascism, the other aspiration -- that of the restoration of democracy and people's rights -- remains to be fulfilled.

He also said democracy needs to be restored in such a way that it cannot be used against the people.

"True democracy and peoples' democracy must be reestablished. It is now a demand of the time to establish an elected government and elected rule by completing the necessary reforms," he said.

He warned that the longer the interim government takes to hold the election, the more new organisations and individuals will emerge, claiming to represent the peoples' will, and present various proposals and aspirations.

Recalling the role of Maulana Bhasani, Nazrul said the Awami League regime attempted to erase his name and contributions from the country's history.

Meanwhile, Amir Khasru said the time has come to restore peoples' ownership of the country through holding a free, fair, and acceptable election and restoring democracy.

"People must be ensured their right to vote so that they can elect a parliament and government that will be accountable to them. There's no alternative to this," he said while addressing the 6th national council of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital.

Stressing that Sheikh Hasina, who snatched away people's voting rights, violated human rights and undermined the rule of law, was removed through a national unity, Khasru said, "We must maintain that unity to achieve our goal of restoring peoples' ownership of Bangladesh."

"If politicians fail to understand the nation's aspirations and changes in mindset, then politics will have no future," he warned.