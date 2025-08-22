Eight local Awami League leaders resign in Gopalganj

Their resignations came through a press conference

Amidst the ban on all activities of the Awami League, eight grassroots leaders in Muksudpur upazila of Gopalganj have announced their resignation from the party.

Their resignations came through a press conference held at the Nanikshir High School grounds in the upazila yesterday afternoon.

Those who resigned are: Manoj Moulik and Kazi Mizanur Rahman, vice-presidents of Nonikhir union unit of AL; Rasel Sheikh, joint publicity secretary of the same unit; Swapon Sheikh, a member; Md Nur Alam Mia, president of ward No. 1 unit of AL under Nanikshir union; Subal Roy, organisational secretary of ward No. 6 unit; Akkas Chowdhury, labour affairs secretary of ward No. 9 unit; and Jalil Kazi, general secretary of Nonikhir union unit of Swechhasebak League.

At the press conference, Manoj Moulik read out a written statement on their behalf.

"We voluntarily resign from all positions in the Nonikhir union Awami League. From today, we have no ties with the party, nor will we have any in the future. Our resignation letters will be submitted to Muksudpur upazila Awami League office," he said.

When contacted, Haidar Hossain, relief and social welfare secretary of Muksudpur upazila AL, said the leaders have so far only announced their resignation at a press conference.

"They have not resigned through any official party forum. Those who announced their resignation enjoyed various benefits during the AL government," he added.