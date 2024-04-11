Eid brought sorrow for Bangladeshis: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that this year's Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims, has brought no joy for the country's ordinary people due to exorbitant prices of all products.

He said this after paying homage to BNP founder late President Ziaur Rahman at his graveyard at Chandrima Udyan.

Fakhrul said this year's Eid brought sorrow for Bangladeshis.

"Usually, people try to buy new clothes for their family members, and arrange a good meal during Eid day. But this year, the people with limited income failed to meet their Eid needs as prices of almost all necessary items went beyond their purchasing capacity," he said.

The government is responsible for this situation, the BNP secretary general further said.

It is destroying the economy of Bangladesh as part of their deep-rooted plan, he alleged.

Over the last 15 years, the economy of Bangladesh has turned into a dependent economy, he claimed.

Fakhrul offered his Eid greetings to the people of the country on behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting BNP chairman Tarique Rahman.

He said the country is going through a tough time. Not only BNP leaders and activists are kept in prison, other political party supporters and workers have been imprisoned too.

The ruling quarter has killed and made to disappear a significant number of BNP leaders and activists. Besides, they filed about 1.5 lakh cases against 50 lakhs leaders and activists of the BNP, he said.

Despite the inhuman torture, the people of the country have been continuing their movement against this oppressive government to restore democracy and establish their right to vote, he added.

Fakhrul said, "We believe that this horrible situation would change with the support of the people of the country."

The BNP will restore democracy, people's economic freedom, and their right to vote, he said.