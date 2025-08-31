Politics
Efforts on to make polls questionable and delayed: Fakhrul

Says Chief Adviser Yunus has assured BNP that the election will be held in February 2026
Mirza Fakhrul on polls
Photo: Sajjad Hossain/Star

Expressing concern, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir tonight said that a certain quarter is working to make the upcoming national election "questionable and delayed".

He said that Chief Adviser Yunus has assured BNP that the election will be held in February 2026.

"He [chief adviser] called us to assure about the election, that it will be held on time. There should be no doubt about this," Fakhrul told journalists after meeting the Chief Adviser at the Jamuna State Guest House.

EC unveils roadmap for 13th national polls

Condemning the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad leader Nurul Haque Nur, he said, "This incident is very worrying. In the current political situation, we think a proper and deep investigation is needed. The government has already started a judicial investigation."

Photo: PID

"We are concerned that a group is working to make the election questionable and delayed. But there is no chance of that. The election will be held within the announced time. The chief adviser also said the same thing."

In reply to a journalist's question, Fakhrul said that there was no discussion on the Jatiya Party issue at the meeting.

NCP urges chief adviser to ban Jatiya Party
After Jamaat, NCP urges chief adviser to act against Jatiya Party

Jamaat has alleged that a "blueprint was being prepared over the election" and accused the chief adviser of "being weak towards a political party" by announcing the election timing after his meeting with BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London.

In response, Fakhrul said, "This is completely baseless."

"The chief adviser has full authority to talk with the biggest party of the country. It is his jurisdiction. The discussion was held, it was fruitful, and the people of the country have become assured that the election will be held in February," he added.

Jamaat advises Yunus to ban Jatiya Party
'Apply same decision to Jatiya Party as Awami League'

 

