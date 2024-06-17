Economic woes ruined people's Eid celebration: Mirza Abbas

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas today said there is no joy of Eid among the country's people as they are celebrating it amid the financial crisis.

"Eid means happiness. But this happiness is absent among the people of Bangladesh. They're not in a position to enjoy this happiness," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking to reporters after paying homage at the BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave.

Abbas also said the joy typically associated with Eid has remained elusive for the country's people for the last 15 years.

"People's pain and suffering are evident on their strained faces… They are sacrificing animals with great difficulty. There's a cattle market for sacrificial animals near my home (Shahjahanpur). I noticed that many traders couldn't sell their cows, indicating a noticeable shortage of money among people," he said.

Abbas, a BNP standing committee member, said the people of Bangladesh are enduring hardships because an "illegitimate and unelected" government is in power.

"If there were an elected government, the people wouldn't be suffering like they are... This contrast is evident... What was the situation when there was an elected government, and what is the situation today?" he observed.

The BNP leader expressed solidarity with the thousands of leaders and workers of the party who are in prison.

Abbas also said people of the country are trapped. "What is political, what is economic, what is social, and what is geographical situation now? If we talk about the geographical situation, we are not in a good position and we are not at peace," he said.

He also voiced concern over the situation at Saint Martin's Island.

He said Myanmar is showing audacity as the current illegal Awami League government lacks support both domestically and internationally.

The BNP leader said many other countries are showing a "big brother" attitude to Bangladesh due to the submissive foreign policy of the current regime. "This government is unable to make its own decisions under others' influence," he added.

He also accused the government of spreading lies about the actual situation in Myanmar.

About the recent reshuffle in BNP, Abbas said they are doing it as a regular democratic process to revamp the party.

Abbas, along with some party leaders, went to Zia's grave in the capital around 11:30 am and offered prayers there, marking Eid-ul-Azha.