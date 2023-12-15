EC subservient to AL: Rizvi

BNP has accused the Election Commission (EC) of being biased towards the Awami League ahead of the upcoming national polls.

EC has become "subservient to the Awami League" and a "controversial state institution", said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a statement yesterday.

He claimed it would not be possible to have a level playing field or fair election under the current EC.

The statement came after the EC on Tuesday asked the government to take measures so that no political programmes, other than electioneering, take place from December 18.

The BNP statement called it "unprecedented" and "anti-people".

Rizvi said that BNP was not against participating in the elections itself.

"If truly free, fair and participatory elections were held, the BNP would register an overwhelming victory," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, at a virtual press briefing, Rizvi said everyone knows that the AL government is involved in oppressing the opposition through murder, torture and persecution.

As of yesterday evening, he said 21,615 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in 614 cases filed across the country since October 28.

In the 24 hours preceding yesterday evening, 125 BNP leaders and activists were detained, and six cases were filed against 625 named and many unnamed supporters of the party.