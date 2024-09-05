EC responsible for destruction of democracy: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the Election Commissions was among those responsible for destroying democracy in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a press conference, he also demanded that those responsible for violating the constitutional system be brought to justice.

"You, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal, unilaterally announced the results of an election marked by rigging and robbery. Why did you not resign? Was the job more important to you than the country and the nation? The Election Commission is among those responsible for undermining democracy in our country," he said.

The Agriculturalists Association of Bangladesh (AAB) organised the press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office to protest what it described as misleading news coverage in the media.

Rizvi said a terrible monster has been ousted through an earth-shaking movement led by children and teenagers.

He said that the BNP, the 20-party alliance, and other like-minded parties were consistently carrying out a movement to pave the way for the ouster of the Awami League government. "The despotic rule of Sheikh Hasina was brought down on August 5, based on that groundwork."

Stating that making an entente with the accomplices of autocrats is a complete betrayal of the sacrifices made by martyrs, Rizvi said BNP is a political party with a deep commitment to independence and democracy. "We have respect for all religions."

He said the leaders of a political party with a record of making entente in the past are talking about forgiveness. "How can we forgive those who committed genocide?"

Mentioning that the ghost of Sheikh Hasina still exists in all offices and courts, he said individuals belonging to a special quarter are now being recruited in educational institutions.

Responding to a question from journalists, Rizvi noted that the Awami League closed all but four newspapers in 1975 when it established one-party Baksal rule.

He also said during its last 16 years in power, the Awami League established Bakshal differently by shutting down some newspapers and television channels and transferring media ownership to those loyal to the party. "So these media outlets have consistently served as propaganda tools for the Awami League," he said.

Rizvi said the primary role of the media is to uncover the truth and provide objective news. "This is essential for democracy. When the media fails in this role, it becomes a tool for autocrats rather than a pillar of democracy. Media is crucial for maintaining stability in a truly democratic country," he said.

He urged journalists to publish accurate and objective news, asserting that independent media is vital for the flourishing of democracy in the country.