EC mocking people in name of dialogue: BNP

The BNP today alleged that the Election Commission is going to stage a mockery at the behest of the government in the name of dialogue with the registered political parties for the next national election.

"A staff of the Election Commission came with a letter (to the BNP office) for a dialogue today (Thursday). What kind of dialogue is it and for whom? What sort of dialogue do they want by jailing our top leaders and forcing others to leave their houses?" asked BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, he also questioned the justification of sending a letter to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir after sending him to jail and keeping the party office cordoned off by law enforcers.

"Are you (EC) joking with people in the name of dialogue? They (EC) are going to stage this mockery in the name of dialogue as per the directive of the government," the BNP leader said.

"We know what you (EC) will do. There will be no vote. You'll just announce the winners of those whose names' list will be given from the Prime Minister's Office in the parliamentary election," he said.

The BNP leader said their Nayapaltan central office remained deserted for 4/5 days as no one, including its staff members, were allowed to enter.

"All BNP leaders and workers are living in fear and a vehicle of the crime scene unit has been placed in front of the party office," he said.

Rizvi said the government tried to brand the BNP as a terrorist organisation by shifting the blame for the violence onto the party, but it has failed to do so.

The BNP leader claimed that at least 4,555 BNP leaders and activists were arrested all over the country in 96 cases over the last one week centring the party's grand rally at Nayapaltan and Sunday's hartal and the three-day blockade.

Besides, he said 3,476 opposition leaders and activists were injured and eight others and a journalist were killed in police actions during the period.

Earlier in the day, a staff of the EC left an invitation letter addressed to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on a chair at the gate of the party's central office at Nayapaltan, which remains locked following the October 28 foiled rally.

Fakhrul himself is in jail as he was arrested on Sunday and no other BNP leader and activist was found to hand over the letter inviting the BNP to join a dialogue on Saturday to discuss the preparations for the upcoming national polls.

The EC is scheduled to hold a dialogue with the representatives from the registered political parties at 3:00pm on Saturday to inform them about the commission's preparations for the next parliamentary polls.

In the letter to the BNP secretary general, the EC requested the party to send two of its representatives to the dialogue.