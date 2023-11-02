EC letter inviting parties for dialogue delivered at BNP’s sealed office

A staffer of the Election Commission today left an invitation letter addressed to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on a chair at the gate of the party's central office at Nayapaltan which remained sealed following the October 28 rally.

Fakhrul is in jail since his arrest on Sunday and no other BNP leaders and activists were found on the premises to hand over the letter inviting the BNP to join a dialogue on Saturday to discuss the preparations for the upcoming national polls.

M Mohsin, an office assistant of the EC, went to Nayapaltan around 10:00am to deliver the letter.

Finding the BNP office locked from the outside, he talked to the police personnel who remained deployed there who told him that BNP leaders and workers were not seen coming to the office since Sunday as it remained closed following the violence centring the party's grand rally.

Mohsin waited for several hours but did not find any of the BNP leaders and workers to deliver the letter. Finally, he put his hand through the collapsible gate and placed the letter on a chair kept there around 3:30pm.

Talking to reporters present there, he said, "I tried to contact BNP leaders since morning to hand over the letter, but I failed to do so. I am now leaving the letter here (on a chair) inside the office as part of my responsibility."

Apart from the EC's letter, several other letters were found lying on a chair placed at the entrance of BNP office.

The EC is scheduled to hold a dialogue with the representatives from the registered political parties at 3:00pm on Saturday to inform them about the commission's preparations for the next parliamentary polls.

In the letter addressed to the BNP secretary general, the EC requested the party to send two representatives for the dialogue.