EC expected to announce next election date soon: Khalilur

After a "satisfactory" meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman today expressed the hope that the Election Commission will soon announce a date for the next national election.

"There is no problem over the election time. We don't see any problem… Both sides in the joint statement talked about the election, and we hope the Election Commission will soon announce a date for the election," he told a joint press conference at Dorchester Hotel in London after the meeting.

Both Khalilur Rahman and BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said they were happy with the outcome of the meeting.

"We're surely satisfied. We also said that not only before the election, but also after the election, we all will work together for building the country," said Khosru.

Echoing the BNP leader, Khalilur said, "The joint statement would not have been issued if both sides were not satisfied."

Earlier, a joint statement from Yunus and Tarique was issued following their meeting in London.

Reading out the joint statement, Khalilur said the meeting between Tarique and Yunus was held in a very cordial atmosphere.

The statement said Tarique proposed to the chief adviser that the national election be held before Ramadan next year. "Party [BNP] Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia also believes that holding the election during that time would be appropriate."

"The chief adviser said he has already announced that the election will be held in early April next year. If all preparations are completed, it may even be possible to hold the election in the week before the start of Ramadan in 2026. But, in that case, sufficient progress would need to be made by then regarding reforms and the trial," the joint statement reads.

It said Tarique welcomed the CA's position and thanked him on behalf of the party. "The chief adviser also thanked Mr Tarique Rahman for the fruitful discussion."

Replying to a question over July charter and reform, Amir Khosru said there is already a decision that the July Charter would be framed based on consensus. "We will make both the July Charter and reforms following consensus. I'm confident we can reach a decision soon in this regard," he said.

The BNP leader said all important issues normally came up for discussion in the meeting as there is a determination to build a new Bangladesh.

"We move ahead with a determination to build a new Bangladesh. We all want to work together to fulfill the determination we have taken to build the country. We will take forward the determination we have agreed on to build Bangladesh not only before the election, but also after the election," he said.

Amir Khosru said the chief adviser, Tarique and all others said the same thing -- whatever issues are agreed upon will be implemented as reforms.

Noting that reform is an ongoing process, he said, "Some reforms will be implemented even before the election and reforms will also continue after the election. Because we all feel the need for reforms as we are committed to building a country."

Asked about Tarique's possible return to Bangladesh, Khosru said, "We don't think it's necessary to discuss here in the meeting. Mr Tarique Rahman can return to the country whenever he wants. So, he will take this decision in due time."

Responding to a question, Khalilur said the joint statement mentioned sufficient progress regarding two issues -- reforms and trial. "We're reasonably confident that sufficient progress will be achieved before the election," he said.

In reply to a question about the newly formed National Citizen Party's (NCP) announcement that it would not participate in the election without reforming the Election Commission, Khalilur said, "You should ask them [NCP]. Every party has its own opinion, but we want to hold the election with participation of all."

When asked whether the government is shifting from its April election timeline, Khalilur said, "If all preparations are completed on time and there is sufficient progress in reforms and justice, it can certainly be done [the election may be held earlier]."

Answering a question whether there was any discussion on formation of a government based on national unity, Amir Khosru replied, "No, this is a post-election decision. It is the decision of those who will be elected. So there is nothing to discuss here," he said.

The BNP leader said the meeting started with the two delegations and later moved to a one-on-one discussion between the duo (Prof Yunus and Tarique Rahman). The discussion between them (the two persons) lasted for a long time, he added.

In response to the question whether both sides were satisfied, Khosru said, "Certainly satisfied. We are saying that we all have to work together not only before the election but also after it to build the country, to create a new Bangladesh."

Khalilur echoed, "Had there been no satisfaction, there would have been no joint statement."

CA's press secretary Shafiqul Alam was present during the joint briefing.

The high-stake meeting between Professor Yunus and Tarique ended after nearly two hours of discussion on various crucial issues ahead of the general election.