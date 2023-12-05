Politics
Tue Dec 5, 2023 12:25 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 12:30 PM

EC denies AL permission for December 10 rally

Awami League has decided to hold a discussion on December 10 after the Election Commission (EC) refused to give permission for holding a rally.

Dhaka City South Awami League had announced to hold the rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on that day on the occasion of World Human Rights Day.

Riaz Uddin, office secretary of the AL unit, told The Daily Star, "The Election Commission did not give permission to hold the rally. Instead of the rally, a discussion will be held at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon."

