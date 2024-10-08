EC declares BNP leader Shahadat mayor of Chattogram

The Election Commission (EC) today declared BNP leader Shahadat Hossain as the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation.

The EC issued a notification in this regard.

Earlier, on October 1, the Election Tribunal of Chattogram declared Shahadat Hossain the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation.

The tribunal gave this verdict following a case filed to cancel the results of the election held on January 27, 2021.

When asked for a reaction on the matter, EC Secretary Shafiul Azimtold The Daily Star, "After receiving the court's verdict, we have reviewed the legal aspects thoroughly. Based on that, we have issued a corrective notification regarding the mayoral position of Chattogram City Corporation."

The EC circular said, according to the Election Tribunal's order from October 1, the previous declaration of the winning mayoral candidate -- Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, representing the "boat" symbol -- was cancelled.

In his place, Shahadat Hossain, the candidate representing "sheaf of paddy" symbol, was declared as the elected mayor.

As a result, in the gazette dated January 31, 2021, "Shahadat Hossain" will replace "Rezaul Karim Chowdhury", and "Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)" will replace "Bangladesh Awami League".

Shahadat filed a lawsuit on February 24, 2021, challenging the results of the election.

He said the election officials had manipulated the outcome of the Chattogram City Corporation election held on January 27, 2021. In his lawsuit, he demanded the cancellation of the results and called for a re-election.

In the lawsuit, Shahadat further claimed that although initially zero votes were shown in three polling centres, three days later, the number of polling centres showing zero votes increased to 28, which he deemed unbelievable and unimaginable.