Politics
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:41 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:43 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

DU students protest new adviser appointments

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:41 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:43 PM
Photo: Star

Dhaka University students rallied on campus today, protesting recent advisory appointments made by the interim government.

Around 100 students gathered at the Raju Memorial Sculpture at 4:00pm, voicing strong opposition and demanding transparency from the administration.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With placards and banners, students chanted slogans such as, "Upodeshta ora kara, jobab chay biplobira" (Who are these advisers? The revolutionaries demand answers), "Awami League-er punorbashon; cholbe na, cholbe na" (No rehabilitation for Awami League; it will not be accepted), , and "24 er chetona, britha jete dibona" (We will not let the spirit of '24 go to waste).

Their banner condemned what they called the dishonour of martyrs' blood by including individuals they consider "fascist collaborators" in the advisory council -- a council they believe should embody the spirit of revolution.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের দাবি দ্রুত পূরণ করা হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

তিনি বলেন, হল তিনদিনে তৈরি করে দেওয়া সম্ভব না, কিন্তু তিনদিনে দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর করতে পারব।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বঙ্গভবনের দরবার হল থেকে সরলো বঙ্গবন্ধুর ছবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে