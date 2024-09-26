DU ex-proctor, BCL president sued over attempt to murder JCD man

Dhaka University's former proctor AKM Golam Rabbani and 65 Chhatra League leaders were sued today for allegedly attempting to murder a leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

Chhatra League president Saddam Hussain, its former president Al Nahian Khan Joy, former general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya and its Dhaka University unit's former president Sanjit Chandra Das are among the accused.

Ariful Islam, 31, a leader of JCD, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman, Md Al-Amin, a lawyer for the complainant, told The Daily Star.

The magistrate recorded statements of the complainant and directed the officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station to register the complaint as a First Information Report, he said.

According to the case statements, the accused on September 27, 2022, attacked the complainant and his fellow leaders and activists in front of Sir AF Rahman Hall on the DU campus while they were going to meet the university vice-chancellor. Some JCD men, including the complainant Ariful, were injured in the attack.