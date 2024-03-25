Dreams of 1971 now elusive: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that people's aspirations for which they fought the war in 1971 against the Pakistani army are now elusive because of the ruling Awami League's undemocratic rule.

Bengali students, youth, farmers, labourers and soldiers joined the Liberation War to build a democratic Bangladesh where people will have freedom of speech and people's government and economic emancipation but it's a matter of sorrow that 1971's dreams are now elusive, said Fakhrul.

He said this in a rally of freedom fighters organised by BNP on the occasion of Independence Day in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office.

Fakhrul said the ruling Awami League (AL) has established a one-party rule in the country.

"They have no constitutional right to rule the people of the country as they formed a government without people's mandate and by staging one-sided polls on January 7 which was not acceptable to our foreign friends too," he added.

He claimed that the government is using modern technology to keep an eye on opposition leaders and activists' daily activities to suppress legitimate protests.

"The movement against a fascist regime is not easy but we have been continuing it for 15 years," he said.

Twenty-two leaders and activists of BNP sacrificed their lives in the last two years, he said, adding that thousands of BNP leaders and activists have been imprisoned and they have been living an inhuman life in jail.

In his speech, BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said an autocratic regime is in power in the country where elections have turned into a farce.

The leaders of different associate organisations of BNP also spoke on the occasion.