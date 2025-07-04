‘Draft telecom policy worrying’

BNP says its implementation ahead of polls will be inappropriate

BNP yesterday expressed concerns over the BTRC’s recently drafted “Telecommunication Network and Licensing Regime Reform Policy 2025”, saying that unilaterally enacting such a national policy ahead of the upcoming national election would be inappropriate.

The party said that the draft policy contains certain provisions that would give advantages to large mobile operators, while harming small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

"Such a national-level telecom policy must be formulated with proper caution, transparency and inclusive participation. Since the national election is approaching, decisions should not be made in a hurried manner," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in an emergency press conference at the Chairperson's Office in Gulshan.

Stating that the policy contains serious flaws that could hinder equitable and sustainable development in the telecom sector, Fakhrul called on the government to hold open discussions with all relevant stakeholders -- including the small and medium enterprises, technology experts and consumer groups -- before finalising the policy.

"BNP, with a constructive mindset, is highlighting the potential weaknesses, ambiguities and certain clauses within this draft that could unduly benefit large mobile network operators (MNOs) -- which might harm small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and local entrepreneurs."

Highlighting the potential problems and challenges, he said: "If the restriction on owning multiple service sectors is lifted, large mobile operators may establish monopolistic control across several areas. This will reduce competition and smaller companies will fall behind."

Expressing concern that the SME sector may face a financial crisis, he said: "Following deregulation, SMEs -- especially the local ISPs or small telecom operators -- could face serious financial challenges due to the lack of clear guidelines regarding their assets and liabilities."

"There is ambiguity regarding the limit on foreign ownership, which could discourage investment and disrupt the stability of the sector. Through loopholes in cross-ownership, big companies may further expand their market control."

The policy lacks clear guidelines on satellite broadband or emerging digital services, which may confuse investors.

It also lacks clarity on the scope of enterprise services as it does not clearly define the limits of mobile operators' fibre-based business connectivity services.

This could lead to disputes and inequality, Fakhrul said, reading out a written statement.

BNP believes that only those policies are acceptable that benefit everyone. We will continue to work with a commitment to ensuring equitable development through digital connectivity and safeguarding national digital security and sovereignty," he added.

The government did not take public opinion while drafting the new policy, said BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan.

"Large mobile operators will enjoy significant advantages under this policy. Those who can make major investments within Bangladesh will also gain an edge."

In a democratic society, policies should be aimed at ensuring benefits for the public.

"From what we know, the proposed policy lacks this focus. We want a policy whose benefits reach the people of the country."

Stressing the importance of affordable internet access in rural areas, he said: "Artificial Intelligence has created waves around the world. But if its benefits don't reach ordinary people, then this policy will be of no use to them."